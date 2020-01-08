Tangoio Fire: Hawke's Bay 08/01/2020 4pm

Fire and Emergency and Pan Pac forestry crews have made good progress on securing the 12km perimeter of the fire today.

The operation is now entering the mop-up phase.

There are some areas of deep-seated burning in the centre of the fire ground. Crews will be progressively working to extinguish these in the coming days which means there will still be some smoke coming from the fire.

Helicopters with monsoon buckets have been called on a few occasions today to manage some small flare-ups, but have mostly been, and will continue to be, on standby.





