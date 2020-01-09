Renwick recycling part of wider waste management discussions

Renwick’s recycling options will be discussed at the next Assets and Services Committee meeting on 30 January, while the town’s longer term waste management options will also be considered at the Annual Plan budget discussion on 27 February.

Council’s Assets and Services Manager Richard Coningham says both meetings will play a part in seeking to secure good recycling and waste solutions for Renwick and the surrounding rural area.

“The discussion on 27 February is part of the Council’s Annual Plan ‘levels of service’ budget meeting and will consider the possibility of introducing kerbside recycling to Renwick.”

“We are also seeking wider public feedback on our Waste Management and Minimisation Plan 2021 - 2027. People can fill out the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WasteManMin

“Some Renwick residents have expressed frustration at the removal of the rural recycling container at Foxs Island and that is understandable. We felt we had no other option because of the high level of illegal dumping at that site.”

“In the meantime, locals can take their recycling to the Resource Recovery Centre in Wither Road, Blenheim.

More information on the Council’s waste and recycling services is available at: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/recycling-and-resource-recovery

