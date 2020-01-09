Chipping away at our city’s roads

The seal on a road is like the paint on your house – it keeps the water out of the structure underneath. Like paint though, seal breaks down over time and starts to let water in. Hence the need to resurface.

The city’s annual chipseal resurfacing programme gets underway this week, with work planned for 40 sections of road covering around 18km across Hamilton.

Resealing the city’s roads gives longer life to them and can reduce the need for major repairs long term. Roads are selected based on age and condition, with streets generally chipsealed every 10 to 15 years, depending on road wear.

The work is carried out during January when there is less disruption with lower traffic volumes in the city. A better result can also be achieved with the sunny and dry weather.

Chipsealing is completed during the day, and once the chips have been spread and rolled in, traffic can go on the road to assist with bedding in the new seal. This is followed by a programme of sweeping and road marking.

Residents and businesses where roads are being resurfaced may experience short delays or restricted access to and from their properties while the work is taking place.

Traffic management will be in place and road users are asked to take extra care and to keep to reduced speed limits in the area for the safety of those working and others who may be walking, biking or driving.

For more information and to view the 2020 chipseal programme, please visit www.hamilton.govt.nz/roadresealing





