Wellington waterfront to be tickled pink this summer

Wellington waterfront to be tickled pink this summer

The Wellington Waterfront is going to be a hive of activity and events with a mix of outdoor movies, live music and fun during the summer season – and a hint of pink!

Wellington City Council’s Waterfront team, The Performance Arcade, Taranaki Street Wharf and the Queens Wharf’s communities are working together to shine a spotlight on the precinct this summer.

Take part in a whole range of activities and events under the sails at Queen’s Wharf and around the Taranaki Street Wharf site – bring a picnic, grab a bite at local restaurants/bars or from one of the many food trucks, enjoy listening to a wide range of live music, dancing, outdoor movies and shopping.

The Pink Line, being installed this week, will have a double purpose of promoting The Performance Arcade (21 Feb – 3 March), but also showcasing all that the waterfront has to offer – from bars and restaurants, public art installations and sites of cultural significance, activities, places and spaces for solitude, reflection and recreation.

To celebrate the Pink Line, the Queens Wharf area will also be transformed into a bright and vibrant space with pink elements and polka dots for the season of fun in the sun.

The material for the Pink Line is vinyl with a coarse grit built into it, as well as a rubberised non-slip finish. Installation is expected to take up to three weeks weather permitting.



Arts, Culture and Events portfolio lead Councillor Nicola Young says the waterfront is the perfect stage for these events over the summer.

“Our fabulous Wellington waterfront, Ara Moana, is the jewel in the capital’s crown. Its central location and beautiful setting makes it the ideal place for locals and visitors to relax, wander, and enjoy the hundreds of shops, bars, restaurants, cafes, events and activities stretching from the award winning North Kumutoto, near the Railway Station, to Chaffers Marina by Waitangi Park.

“We’ve invested in the waterfront for many years now because it is one of our most popular assets, so it’s great to see so many activities and events happening there – where everyone can celebrate much of what the capital has to offer.”

Some of the highlights on the Wellington Waterfront this summer include:

Queens Wharf

Every Saturday for six weeks, there'll be a mix of events, live music from some top Wellington musicians, free activities and fun for all ages.

• 4pm-8pm every Saturday from 25 January - 29 February 2020

• PlayHQ at Capital, Wellington Museum, Helicopters, Fergs and Switched on Bikes will be open late every Saturday from 4pm-6pm.

Programme details for opening night

Saturday 25 January

4-8pm

Setting Sail: The programme launches with great music and relaxed summer vibes for all the family to enjoy.

Entertainment

Live music will be brought to you by Dockside Restaurant and Bar, a proud supporter of the Queen’s Wharf Summer Programme. They’ll have their ever-popular lamb spit on the roast, with free lamb sandwiches on offer.



4pm - Andy Gartrell - pop, loop artist

5.15pm - Androgynous Lemon

6.45pm - Tawhiri Funk

Activities

4-6pm - Wellington Helicopters

Come join the pilots on the Outer T and get a chance to sit in the cockpit of our favourite Wellington rescue Helicopters.

Visit: https://gchaviation.com/scenic-flights/wellington/

Wellington Museum

Open Late at Wellington Museum, an opportunity to explore our cities treasures and stories.

Visit: https://www.museumswellington.org.nz/wellington-museum/

Fergs

Summer specials available for families to give water, wheels and walls a go at Fergs Kayaks.

Visit: https://fergskayaks.co.nz/price-page

Food

Sample a selection of delicious treats from various food trucks, relax in one of the fabulous restaurants Queens Wharf has to offer, or bring your own picnic to enjoy in one of our specially designed seating areas.

More info: wellington.govt.nz/summer-waterfront



Taranaki Street Wharf

Wellington Waterfront and Taranaki Street Wharf’s community are working together to shine a spotlight on the precinct this summer.

• Pasifika will be showcasing the sights, sounds and flavours of the Pacific with Kiwi legend Annie Crummer leading the exciting line-up – Saturday 18 January, midday – 6pm. www.wcc.govt.nz/pasifika

• Waterfront Pop Up Village visit www.popupvillage.nz

• Salsa @ Sunset 5.30-8pm every Thursday from 6-27 February at Odlins Plaza.

• Karaka Kai, Karaka Wai every Friday night from 25 January at Karaka Cafe.

• Wharewaka o Poneke – Walking & Waka Tours Summer Specials. Open daily. Check out their website for more information.

• A Wellington Bohemian Rhapsody, Tuesday 4 Feb from 6.30pm-10.30pm. Queen is coming to town and to celebrate, Wellington is putting on a very special one-night-only free celebration for all Queen fans. Grab your picnic blanket and cushion and head to Odlins Plaza on Wellington waterfront for a celebration of all things Queen. Starting at 6.30pm Orchestra Wellington will perform some of the Queen’s classics, followed by a public screening of 2018’s hit film, Bohemian Rhapsody. Check out the eventfinda page for more information.

• Te Rā o Waitangi on 6 February from 10am - late. Arrive early to watch the traditional waka salute, followed by activities and entertainment. www.wcc.govt.nz/waitangi

• The Wellington Lantern Festival will return to the capital, lighting up the waterfront from 14-15 February.

• The Performance Arcade 2020 is an award winning festival exhibiting arts and cultural performances and experiences along the waterfront from 26 Feb – 1 March www.theperformancearcade.com

ENDS

© Scoop Media

