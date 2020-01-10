Controlling roaming dogs

If you see a dog roaming in your neighbourhood – with no owner in sight – contact Hamilton City Council’s Animal Education and Control.

“Roaming dogs are an issue that is often overlooked. Usually people do not report roaming dogs until they have caused a problem,” says Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford.

“We encourage people to contact us as soon as they see one. We will track the dog down, pick it up and run the necessary checks, before having it returned to its owner if they can be located,” says Ms Stanford.

The reinforcement of this message comes about following reported attacks on three domestic cats last month in Glenview, believed to have been done by two roaming dogs. In the past 12 months, there have been 2223 dogs reported roaming in Hamilton; 526 dogs were impounded, and Animal Control gave advice and education on roaming to 568 dog owners.

“Roaming dogs can pose a threat to themselves and others. A roaming dog may be stolen, injured, poisoned or killed. It could also injure another person or animal. A substantial number of dog attacks reported to the Council involve a roaming incident,” says Ms Stanford.

Dogs that roam a lot increase the size of their territory and can become aggressive towards people or animals that encroach on it.

“Ultimately if a dog can get out and wander, it will. Dogs roam because owners provide the opportunity for it to do so – not ensuring gates are closed and secured and/or the fencing is inadequate to contain the dog, some dogs can clear a six-foot fence,” says Ms Stanford.

“Is it the responsibility of the owner to keep their dogs contained, registered and microchipped, so if they do get out and are found they can be quickly reunited with their owner,” says Ms Stanford.

“Our priority is to limit the number of roaming dogs across the city and we appreciate the assistance of the public to help us do that.”



Reporting a roaming dog

If you see a roaming dog, phone Hamilton City Council Animal Education and Control on 07 838 6632 and one of our Animal Education and Control Officers will collect the dog and either return it to its owner or take the dog to the safety of our kennel facility.





