It’s a “new year, new me” for Minogue Park

Friday, 10 January 2020, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s home of netball – Minogue Park in Forest Lake – is set to undergo a major face lift, as work to resurface the netball courts got underway this week.

This includes the application of a Rebound Ace rubberised sports surface to bring the facility up to Netball NZ’s standards. It is a first for the region.

The resurfacing work began on Monday, 6 January, and is being completed in three stages, beginning with the ten courts at the furthest end from the main carpark, following through to cover all 21 courts onsite.

The works are being carried out through a partnership involving the Council, the Hamilton City Netball Centre and Trust Waikato, sponsors of the netball centre who are contributing financially to the project.

Maria Barrie, the Council’s Parks and Recreation Manager says, “As part of the Council’s current 10-Year Plan, we have a range of what are termed “renewals” planned for a number of our parks and sports assets.”

“This is a highly anticipated project and the result of two years of planning and discussions between the Council’s staff and Hamilton City Netball Centre representatives.”

To supplement the improvements to the courts, work is being done to improve the netball centre building facilities. This includes the refurbishment of the toilets, changing rooms and storage to meet the needs of the netball community who regularly use the facility.

Clare Frankhouser, Hamilton City Netball Centre Manager, is looking forward to the new-look Minogue Park netball site.

“We are really excited to have a modern facility that supports grassroots netball in the greater Hamilton area. It will help the centre take netball into the future. We are very appreciative of the support from Trust Waikato and the Council to assist us to improve this community asset,” she says.

In season, Hamilton City Netball Centre hosts 270 games per week played by more than 5000 participants.

All works to the courts and the building facilities are expected to be completed, weather dependent, by the end of March 2020 in time for the start of the netball season.


