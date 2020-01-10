Severe weather warning for South Island

With heavy rain & severe nor-west gales forecast for much of the South Island over the weekend, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to check weather and road conditions before travelling.

Following storms and slips in December, SH6 south of Hokitika through to the Haast Pass has had single lanes and traffic management in several places.

SH6 between Harihari and Whataroa will close overnight, as a precaution, if sufficient rainfall is expected. Motorists should be prepared to delay travel or change their route if necessary.

The Transport Agency will be providing updates via the website and social media.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

•

• Twitter Top of the South: twitter.com/NZTATotS

•

• Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC

•

• Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

•

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

•

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

•

© Scoop Media

