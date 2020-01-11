Update: Serious crash, Queenstown - Frankton Road
Saturday, 11 January 2020, 12:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update: Serious crash, Queenstown - Frankton Road,
Queenstown - Southern"
Frankton Road has reopened
following a serious crash this morning.
The three-car
crash occurred about 7:25am.
One person was critically
injured and another sustained minor injuries.
Police would
like to thank motorists for their
patience.
