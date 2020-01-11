Traffic bulletin: Overnight closure SH6 Harihari to Whataroa

Due to a heavy rain warning, SH6 Harihari to Whataroa will be CLOSED from 9pm tonight (Saturday 11 January) and is expected to reopen tomorrow morning at 7am (Sunday 12 January), subject to road inspections.

With heavy rain & severe nor-west gales forecast for much of the South Island over the weekend, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to check weather and road conditions before travelling, and plan their journey accordingly.

Following storms and slips in December, SH6 south of Hokitika through to the Haast Pass has had single lanes and traffic management in several places.

The Transport Agency will be providing updates via the website and social media.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

•

• Twitter Top of the South: twitter.com/NZTATotS

•

• Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC

•

• Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

•

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

•

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

•

© Scoop Media

