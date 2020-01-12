Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Make Sure “Hot Property” Doesn’t Burn You

Sunday, 12 January 2020, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Ali Jones

Make Sure “Hot Property” Doesn’t Burn You

People looking to bag a bargain in Christchurch should be very careful they are not buying into an earthquake damage nightmare.

Insurance claimant advocate, Ali Jones, says St Albans, Richmond and Edgeware are fantastic areas in Christchurch, but is concerned in recent media reports, to hear they may be in hot demand because they are “affordable”.

“These areas were absolutely slammed by the 2010 and 2011 quakes,” she says. “There’s a lot of Technical Category 3 (TC3) land and although that shouldn’t put people off, it should make them very wary.”

She says prospective buyers should fully understand what they are buying and any associated risks.

“People are encouraged to ask questions but buyers don’t know what they don’t know, and if you’re from out of town, chances are you haven’t been following some of the issues such as damaged foundations and failed EQC repairs,” she says.

Jones suggests people use reputable independent experts to complete specialist reports so they can gain a better understanding of a property.

“Always seek professional advice to help you make informed decisions. The last thing you want is to sign up to a mortgage of hundreds of thousands of dollars and later find your house is worth much less than you owe. Apart from expensive and incredibly stressful legal action, you’re likely to have very few options and believe me, it’s the last thing you want controlling your life for the next decade.

Additionally, Jones (who has an On Sold property) says the EQC “On Sold” programme won’t be of any help to people who buy damaged properties now.

“To qualify for that, one of the criteria is that the person must have made their offer to purchase the property on or before 15 August 2019. So, if you buy a house after that date and it is then found to have failed or incomplete earthquake repairs, you are pretty stuffed. To be frank, there are a number of issues with the On Sold programme that still need clarifying, so those of us hoping it would address our issues have been a little let down.”

Dean Lester, an experienced Canterbury earthquake claims preparer, says, “Christchurch is definitely recovering from the earthquakes and it’s great to see recent progress, but the legacy of incorrect repairs where earthquake damage was missed, or homes weren’t repaired to the new standard covered by insurance, remains ever present. Thousands of homes were incorrectly repaired, and large numbers of Cantabrians are still working with EQC and insurers to have their homes repaired to the full replacement insurance standard; with a significant number having purchased houses they thought were fully and correctly repaired.”

Ali Jones says she hopes real estate agents, banks and lawyers will all do their bit in informing people correctly of the risks buying certain properties so that they don’t fall victim to the failed EQC repair nightmare.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ali Jones on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. Given the massive outpouring of public grief in Iran over the murder of Qassem Soleimani, some reciprocal action by Iran was necessary, but (so far) it has been almost entirely symbolic in nature... More>>

 

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 