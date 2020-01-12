Update: Missing kayaker, Lake Ellesmere
Sunday, 12 January 2020, 6:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The search for a kayaker missing on Lake Ellesmere has
concluded for the day.
Unfortunately the missing
man has not yet been located.
Police would like to
thank Waimakariri-Ashley Coastguard and Surf Life Saving NZ
for their valuable assistance with the search to date.
Police are reviewing the search activity undertaken so
far and assessing possible next steps.
