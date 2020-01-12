Update: Missing kayaker, Lake Ellesmere

The search for a kayaker missing on Lake Ellesmere has concluded for the day.

Unfortunately the missing man has not yet been located.

Police would like to thank Waimakariri-Ashley Coastguard and Surf Life Saving NZ for their valuable assistance with the search to date.

Police are reviewing the search activity undertaken so far and assessing possible next steps.

