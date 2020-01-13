Fatal house fire, Christchurch
Monday, 13 January 2020, 11:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a boarding house fire on Shaw
Avenue in Christchurch.
The fire was reported about
5:45am.
Cordons are currently in place around the
scene.
A scene examination will be conducted and Police
and Fire and Emergency will investigate the
circumstances.
