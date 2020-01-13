Summer Nights - free community concert and movies



This weekend Stratford district will be celebrating 10 years of Summer Nights, the district’s free community concert and movie events.

On Saturday 18 January 2020 Taranaki crowd pleasers The Slacks will be headlining the Summer Nights Concert. They bring the love with their mix of rockabilly blues-celtic-country-ska-folk-boogie-woogie-swing tunes including hit songs ‘Big Aroha’ and ‘Two Tui’.

Director Community Services Kate Whareaitu says, “We’re excited to celebrate 10 years of Summer Nights with our community this weekend, and it’s awesome to have talented Taranaki artists help mark the milestone.”

“Summer Nights is a favourite on the community events calendar,” says Ms Whareaitu. “There’s something special about being outdoors, in the beautiful setting of King Edward Park, enjoying live entertainment. It’s definitely one to tick off the bucket list if you haven’t been before.”

“To celebrate reaching double digits we’re inviting everyone to make a weekend of it and enjoy outdoor movies the next day,” says Ms Whareaitu.

Summer Nights Movies starts from 12noon on Sunday 19 January 2020 with three films on show. Choose from The Greatest Showman, Toy Story 4 and Bumblebee, or settle in for a full day of watching all three.

“It’s the perfect lazy Sunday activity, chilling outside in front of the big screen!” says Ms Whareaitu.

Both events are held at the Ted McCullough Rhododendron Dell in King Edward Park, Stratford.

Food and drinks are available to purchase at both events, and people are welcome to bring their own picnic.

Foot traffic entry points into the Dell include Brecon Road (opposite Maryann Rest Home), Malone Gates on Fenton Street and back of Stratford Primary School on Regan Street. Parking is available at Stratford Primary School, Regan Street entrance.

Brecon Road will be closed to vehicles from Regan Street to Maryann Rest Home. However access will be given to all residents of this part of Brecon Road, and staff and visitors to the rest home.

There is also limited mobility parking available on Brecon Road for those who have a mobility parking permit. Alternatively wheelchair access is available using the footpath leading from Malone Gates.

Follow Stratford District Council’s Facebook page or check the website www.stratford.govt.nz for more information and all the latest event details.

Special thanks to event sponsors TSB Community Trust and media partners Hokonui and The Hits.

Summer Nights 2020 Programme:

Concert

Saturday 18 January 2020

2.00pm - Start

2.30pm - Just Us

3.45pm - Trip Change

5.00pm - theSlacks

7.00pm - Finish

Performances by The Dance Project throughout the evening.

Movies

Sunday 19 January 2020

Times approximate.

12noon - The Greatest Showman (PG)

2.15pm - Toy Story 4 (G)

4.15pm - Bumblebee (PG-13)

Looking back on 10 years of Summer Nights concert headliners:

2011 – Gumboot Tango

2012 – Shenanigans

2013 – The Beat Girls

2014 – Soulovus

2015 – Shenanigans

2016 – AviiDA ft David Valli (Paula Parore)

2017 – The Warratahs

2018 – Topp Twins

2019 – Swamp Things

2020 – The Slacks





