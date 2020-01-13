NZTA warning customers to be on guard against email scam

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning people to be on the lookout for a scam vehicle licence (rego) e-mail currently back in circulation.

While the email appears to be a standard vehicle licensing (rego) renewal reminder, with the NZ Transport Agency logo and links to the online transaction website, it is part of a sophisticated phishing exercise.

If you’ve recently received an email asking you to renew your rego, please check the email details carefully. Genuine Transport Agency emails always use an nzta.govt.nz suffix. If the email was genuinely sent from the Transport Agency, it will include your specific vehicle details including:

• your vehicle’s plate number

• vehicle make

• the expiry date of your current vehicle licence.

If the email does not include your specific vehicle details, do not complete the online renewal transaction webpage that the email takes you to. If you think you’ve received a scam email, or you’re unsure, please call us on 0800 108 809.

If you have unintentionally clicked on a suspicious link and entered your credit card or banking details, we recommend you:

1. Contact your bank immediately and have them stop any payments that may have been made. You may also need to request a new credit/debit card.

2. Report the email to your local Police cyber-crime division.

3. Go to the net safe website https://www.netsafe.org.nz/ and read their advisories. It is a very helpful resource for cyber safety.

Do not delete the email. Instead, put it in your junk mail folder in case the Police need it for further examination.

