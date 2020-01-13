Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upper Hutt Summer Repair Café

Monday, 13 January 2020, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Upper Hutt Summer Repair Cafe

A new community-driven initiative in Upper Hutt City starts this coming Saturday – the Upper Hutt Summer Repair Café. Repair from the seven Rs of Sustainability is the name of the fame with this initiative.

The team organising the café have gathered together registered electricians, experienced DIYers and very talented hobbyists who are offering their time to help people learn to mend, repair and patch household goods and clothing with wooden, mechanical, electrical, bike, sewing and general DIY fixer-upper skills available. Rework Network have come on board as a sponsor to make this event happen.

All this support is being offered for free but a koha is welcome. In addition, Heretaunga College Japanese Language Students will be selling refreshments as a fundraising effort for their 2021 trip to Japan. “The idea is that Upper Hutt residents can bring their broken items such as wooden and mechanical items, clothing that needs to be mended, bikes and scooters, household electrical goods such as lamps, toasters and toys,” says organiser Lisa Crawford.

“We have a team looking forward to guiding anyone on their repairs. “The team and I are hoping that even if one doesn’t have anything to repair, people might alternatively come by and see what it is about and have a chat, sew a Boomerang Bag for Boomerang Bags for Upper Hutt, or chat over refreshments. “We are planning on this being a success so that we can continue to offer this support to our community and build the city’s sustainability with future events throughout the year and beyond,” says Ms Crawford.

More information about the Upper Hutt Repair Café can be found on Facebook and those willing to share their skills can contact us by email on uhrepaircafe@gmail.com

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Upper Hutt Summer Repair Cafe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Harry/Meghan Affair, And Iran

Those “Meghzit” headlines seem apt, given how closely Britain’s January 31 exit from the European Union resembles the imminent departure from the Royal Family’s top team of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. For young Iranians, the accidental downing of the Ukrainian airliner is just the latest example of the deadly incompetence and dishonesty of their leaders... More>>


 

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 