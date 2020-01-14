Food, Music, Fun at Christchurch Night Noodle Markets



The legendary pop-up Night Noodle Markets return to Hagley Park in Christchurch in three weeks time! For 10 nights, opening Waitangi Day Thursday 6th - Saturday 15th February, visitors can enjoy a mouth-watering lineup from 21 local and international food stalls.

A picturesque new lakeside setting in the Entertainment Triangle provides handy parking at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens and entrance via the Armagh Street Bridge. Eastern flavours and neon lights will transform the space into the ultimate Asian pop-up experience where visitors can enjoy international flavours and entertainment without leaving the park!

Tantalise the taste buds with Aussie favourite Hoy Pinoy’s smokin’ BBQ skewers or Gelato Messina’s Thai full moon gelato party-themed dessert menu. Both are exclusive to the Night Noodle Markets so it’s the only chance to try them in New Zealand.

Attendees can sample dishes from local favourites Pot Sticker Dumpling and Rollickin Gelato. Brand new Christchurch restaurant The Dish will serve up Asian fusion cuisine including delicious wontons with homemade sauce and fresh noodle dishes. The Flying Noodle is making its way from Japan to Christchurch for the first time, as well as Melbourne’s Puffle Dessert, there’s much more than noodles at the Night Noodle Markets.

Event Manager Vanessa Fleming says the local and international stallholders are hand-picked to ensure there’s a great mix of traditional and modern dishes on offer. “Everyone’s been working hard over the past few months creating delicious new menus, with more vegetarian and vegan options too, to deliver truly memorable and authentic fare. But it’s not just about the food…we’ve promised music and fun and that’s exactly what you’ll get.”

Lion dancers, Takumi drummers, costumed performers and live bands will make for an unforgettable festival experience. Local Christchurch funk and reggae band Horizone kicks off opening night. Kids can have fun enjoying entertainment performed by Sport Suzie who will be at the markets both Saturdays.

Visitors will enjoy the hustle and bustle of Asia under colourful lanterns, while exciting new visual elements include an immersive entranceway and epic 9 metre-wide neon look “selfie” wall to create the most ‘grammable event yet. Diners can vote for their favourite ‘Top Chopsticks’ stallholder to be in to win $1000 cash.

The teams from Moa Beer, Crafters Union and the Coca-Cola Caravan will be on site serving refreshing beverages to complement the international flavours. Air New Zealand is set to invite event goers to ‘find their perfect DestinAsia’ with the chance to win economy flights for two to one of Air New Zealand’s non-stop Asia destinations.

Now in the fifth season, Night Noodle Markets was awarded NZ’s Best Sustainable Event at the 2018 NZEA Awards. With compostable packaging partner Ecoware on board this year, and event beverages served in recyclable cans and 100% recycled plastic bottles, the team is working towards the ambitious goal of creating a zero waste event.

The markets run from 4-10pm daily, and will open at 1pm on Saturday the 15th which coincides with Sparks in the Park . Entry is free and food options range from $5 to $20. All ages are welcome, and dogs are allowed on leashes. There will be free wifi and the event is completely cashless; all stallholders will accept major credit and debit cards (excluding AMEX) and have contactless payment facilities.

The full menu and event map will be released the week of the event. Sign up to ‘The Night Noodle Markets NZ’ website to be the first to know. For more information, visit www.nightnoodlemarkets.nz

© Scoop Media

