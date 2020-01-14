Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Total watering ban now in place for Coromandel Town

Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Total watering ban now in place for Coromandel Town


A Total Watering Ban is now in place for Coromandel Town. At the same time, Whitianga and Hahei remain on a Total Watering Ban. This means all use of water outside the house is banned. This includes watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

The small amount of rain is not enough to alter the restrictions. All other water use restrictions remain unchanged across the district, as outlined below:
Matarangi - Sprinkler Ban: This means a total ban on the use of all sprinkler, unattended hoses and irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Whangamata, Onemana, Tairua, Pauanui - Alternate Days: This means hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days. If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Thames - No Restrictions.

Water demand remains strong in all our communities and we ask that residents and visitors continue to comply with the restrictions and use water with restraint.
A reminder that Thames Valley has a permanent Total Watering Ban restriction.

Please report water wastage and water leaks to our Customer Services team on 07 868 0200.

What can I do to conserve water?
There are a number of simple ways in which we can reduce water use around the house while enjoying what the Coromandel has to offer.
Inside
• Fill the sink to wash vegetables and rinse dishes
• Turn the tap off while you are brushing your teeth
• Only use your dishwasher and washing machine when you have a full load
• Promote shorter showers and shallower baths
• Use a bowl to scrub vegetables in the kitchen sink. You can pour the water on your plants.
• Keep water in a covered jug in the fridge. It saves running the tap to get cold water.
• If the toilet leaks or a tap drips, fix it right away
Outside
• If you have to water the garden, do it in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation
• Use a broom instead of the hose to clean paths and driveways
• Check taps, pipes, and connections regularly for possible leaks
• If you have rainwater storage, use this supply to water your garden or when you need to wash your car or boat
Holiday Habits
• Remind visitors and guests that water supplies are limited
• When washing your car, boat, trailer, jet ski etc. limit the use of your hose to a quick spray at the beginning then wash using a bucket. A running hose can waste as much as 10 litres of water a minute
Go to our website at www.tcdc.govt.nz/water for more information on water conservation and water use restrictions.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Harry/Meghan Affair, And Iran

Those “Meghzit” headlines seem apt, given how closely Britain’s January 31 exit from the European Union resembles the imminent departure from the Royal Family’s top team of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. For young Iranians, the accidental downing of the Ukrainian airliner is just the latest example of the deadly incompetence and dishonesty of their leaders... More>>


 

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 