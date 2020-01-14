Invercargill Police investigating recent burglaries

"Invercargill Police investigating recent burglaries — can you help?"

Please attribute to Detective Tim Cook:

Invercargill Police are investigating a number of recent burglary and theft complaints involving both properties and vehicles.

This includes nine reports of burglaries in the Gladstone and Windsor areas between Tuesday 7 and Sunday 12 January.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information about these incidents.

In particular, we’d like to hear from anyone in Windsor and Gladstone who may have CCTV that could assist the investigations.

Initial enquiries indicate the offender or offenders have targeted properties where the occupants have been away on holiday.

Basic security measures can significantly reduce the likelihood of theft or burglary.

These include making sure your home, including garages and garden sheds, and vehicles are always locked when not in use, and valuables are removed or out of sight.

There are a range of other measures you can take to make your property is safe and less appealing to burglars:

• Consider investing in an alarm system, or getting sensor lights fitted.

• Always lock your vehicles when you leave them and take your keys with you.

• Any boats or vehicles on your property should be disabled so they can’t be moved or towed away.

• Put away all tools and ladders — don’t leave them out and available for use.

• Keep your trees and shrubs trimmed so they don’t offer hiding places for burglars.

Anyone with information about recent burglaries or thefts is urged to contact Police on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

