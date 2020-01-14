Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Supercars poised to roar into the Waikato this April

Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Waikato district is poised to welcome the Australian Supercars this April as Hampton Downs looks set to host the New Zealand leg of the Australian Supercars championship.

Event organisers have announced that the supercars will be coming to north Waikato’s Hampton Downs over 24-26 April as part of the ITM Auckland Super400. Usually held at Pukekohe Park, the popular motorsport event will be held at Hampton Downs for the first time this year.

Mayor Allan Sanson couldn’t be happier to attract such a fantastic event in the Waikato district.

“I acknowledge that Pukekohe has traditionally been the home of motorsport in New Zealand, but at the same time, I’m excited to welcome such a large-scale event to the Waikato. Hampton Downs is a world-class facility and would certainly be able to provide a great weekend of racing.

“Having an event of such a large scale in the district would no doubt bring economic benefits to the Waikato. Motorsport fans travel from all over to enjoy the sport and would be able to spend money in the district in terms of accommodation, travel and activities. The Waikato district is a fantastic destination and I have no doubt that we would be able to encourage those visitors to stay a little longer,” Mayor Sanson says.

The full length International Circuit available at Hampton Downs means there will be no change to the weekend’s racing format.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Harry/Meghan Affair, And Iran

Those “Meghzit” headlines seem apt, given how closely Britain’s January 31 exit from the European Union resembles the imminent departure from the Royal Family’s top team of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. For young Iranians, the accidental downing of the Ukrainian airliner is just the latest example of the deadly incompetence and dishonesty of their leaders... More>>


 

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 