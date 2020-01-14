Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Chamber Appoints New Board Members for 2020

Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce


Kāpiti, 14 January 2020 - The Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce board has appointed two new emerging business leaders, Asher Wilson-Goldman and Monique Leith.

Jacinda Thorn, Kāpiti Chamber Chair, says Asher Wilson-Goldman and Monique Leith have strong ties to the Kāpiti Coast and are advocates for a thriving and connected local business community.

“We’re delighted to welcome them both to the Board. The Kāpiti Coast is undergoing a period of change, and we’re fortunate to have two new members of this calibre advocating for our business community going into 2020,” says Jacinda Thorn.

Asher Wilson-Goldman leads communications, stakeholder engagement and organisational strategy for a small Government agency responsible for protecting and enhancing public access to the outdoors for recreation and active transport. He is the Deputy Chair of Kāpiti Coast District Council's Cycleway, Walkways and Bridleways Advisory Group, and helps manage the Community Comms Collective, a charity that finds communications professionals to do pro bono work with charities and NGOs.

“After three years living on the Kāpiti Coast, I've been searching for ways to help give back to the community I'm proud to call my home. The Kāpiti Coast is at a critical juncture with Transmission Gully set to open and our population continuing to increase. Our communities need to decide what we want our future to look like on the coast across a range of factors, and the Chamber is well-placed to be a significant voice in those conversations. I'm excited about the opportunity to help shape that voice, and through it, our shared future.
As we grow in population, we need to make sure we're also offering secure, well-paid, local jobs, and supporting our local entrepreneurs and self-employed people to thrive. I'd love to be a part of helping to grow the conditions for this to take place, so our vibrant village centres and community spirit can reap the benefits,” says Asher Wilson-Goldman.
Monique Leith is a proud Kāpiti Coaster who has been involved in many of Kāpiti 's land development and community projects since 2009 while working at Kāpiti Coast District Council and as a consultant. Monique is a Resource & Environmental Planner by trade, a Full Member of the New Zealand Planning Institute and Co-founder of Leith Consulting Ltd. She is deaf, and recently attended the International Initiative on Disability Leadership (IILDL) in Washington DC and is a strong advocate for Kāpiti to be an inclusive and accessible business community, leading to a reduction in unemployment rates for people in the community with a disability.

“IIDL was an incredible experience, and I learnt first-hand that an accessible society makes for a thriving society. I attended, thanks to Community Connections, who identified me as a disabled leader. There are a lot of additional challenges that people with disabilities need to overcome to thrive in mainstream society. Working with the Chamber Board is an opportunity to help reduce or break down these barriers so our future Kāpiti is truly inclusive, accessible and diverse - enabling prosperity and potential to be achievable for everyone,” says Monique Leith.

These new appointments bring the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce Board to a total of 11 members, including Council representative Angela Buswell.
The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

