Police are responding to a serious crash on Frankton Road
Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 4:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
in Queenstown.
The vehicle collision was reported at 3:37
pm.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible,
Frankton Road is likely to be down to one lane.
Police are
doing all they can to get the traffic moving
again.
