Serious crash, Frankton Road - update
Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 5:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died and another person is seriously injured
following a serious crash on Frankton Road this
afternoon.
A diversion is in place for Queenstown traffic
heading to Frankton via Suburb Street and Panorama
Terrace.
Motorists are advised to avoid Frankton
Road.
