New partnership revolutionises how Kiwis get outdoors

Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 7:20 pm
Wild Things and RunHunters partner to get Kiwis exploring the outdoors safely this year

Wild Things, New Zealand’s biggest trail running club, has teamed up with Sydney-based app creator RunHunters to provide a free service to Kiwis wanting to venture outdoors safely.

The partnership will see runs loaded into the Wild Things Trail Running directory appear in the RunHunters app, which is free to download and use.

This means Kiwis can safely navigate trails they would otherwise not venture into, as they’ll have maps and all necessary info about the trail at their fingertips, even when offline.

The run information screen for each run gives runners everything they need to enjoy their outing safely, with confidence and without fear of getting lost. In addition to the map of the run, it features a description, surface type, elevation and several other details about the run.

Both the Wild Things Trail Directory and the RunHunters app use crowdsourced information from local runners, meaning all information is always fresh and up to date. App users can easily drop pins and helpful info for each run, including parking, junctions, warnings and even tips for the all-important post-run indulgences such as the nearest pub for a beer or nearest bakery for a pie.

The RunHunters app has been optimised for trails and areas of poor connectivity, meaning you can navigate your way on the fly even with no mobile signal or when you’re using your phone on flight mode.

“From day one our mission has been to give runners the information and the confidence to get out and explore great runs. Core to that goal is runners being able to trust the information on the RunHunters app,” Matty Abel and Henry Talbot, creators of RunHunters, said.

“We’re really excited to partner with Wild Things because the people behind it (Mal & Sally Law), and the Trail Directory they have built over the past couple of years, are hugely respected and trusted in the New Zealand trail running community. It’s going to be exciting to see this partnership grow over the coming months,” they added.

According to Mal Law, co-founder of Wild Things, “this partnership makes our already very popular Directory of some 1,000 NZ trail runs even more useful”.

“By giving people the ability to navigate described routes from their phone, even when they have no reception, we can help them gain confidence and stay safe on the trail. We’re all about inspiring people to give trail running a go. The beauty of this partnership is that it adds power to what we can offer runners of all abilities, but particularly the less experienced ones,” Law said.

More than 100 New Zealand runs listed on the Wild Things Trail Directory are now loaded into the RunHunters app - with lots more being added over the coming months.

The RunHunters app is available for free for iOS and Android phones, in both the Apple and Google app stores.

