Homicide investigation launched after death in Favona

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a person in the suburb of Favona overnight.

At approximately 2.50am, Police received of a report of a person hearing what they believed was a gunshot noise near an address in Calthorp Close.

Police responded to the property and located a person inside the address deceased.

Police enquiries are underway to establish what has occurred at the address.

A cordon is in place around the property and a scene examination has commenced which will take place throughout the day.

A post-mortem examination and victim identification processes are still to be carried out.

“The community can be reassured that a number of detectives are now working on this investigation.

Police have also increased frontline patrols in the wider area,” Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





