Waste Minimisation Fund applications now open

Funding up to $10,000 is available for community-led initiatives that reduce waste in our district.

Applications to Council’s Waste Minimisation Fund are open now and close Friday 28 February.

“The funding comes from Gisborne District Council’s share of the levy that the government puts on waste going to landfill,” says waste minimisation facilitator Darnelle Timbs.

“Some of the best ideas and deliverers of waste minimisation initiatives are within our community. We’re looking for projects that minimise, reuse, recycle, repurpose or compost waste, using resources wisely and without harm to the environment.

“We encourage anyone with a new initiative that reduces waste to check the assessment criteria and apply.”

Gisborne Toy Library was one of three recipients last year, using $5000 towards eco-friendly toys and providing a community resource that reduces plastic toys ending up at landfill.

Gisborne Farmers Market received funding to trial composting organic waste at the market, and NZ Baby Supplies used their grant towards a reusable nappy sampling scheme.

Application forms and more information is available from Council offices or our website.





