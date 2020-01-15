Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Newlands Mosque invitational football tournament

Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police football team talked with their feet and played with their hearts just before Christmas last year when the Police team and members of the Newlands Mosque along with other local teams competed at Alex Moore Park in Johnsonville.

The games were some 'friendly fun' for football competitors to test the ‘best in the field’ talents of some keen amateurs.

Sherif Osman from Al Ameen Mosque was keen to invite a Wellington District police side to partake in the fun football day with a few other Wellington teams, so he approached non-sworn member of Police, Spencer Hiess from the 105 line in Kapiti to organise a team.
Police won the round robin tournament against five other teams winning four out of their five games.

The other teams competing were, Victoria University, the Indonesian community, Habibis (community from Kilbirnie) a team from Hutt Valley – The Hutt Stars, and of course Al-Ameen, the Mosque community from Newlands.

“Police had players from throughout the district including Prevention, RNZPC, Comms, Intel, CIB, PST (front line) and Organised Crime.

A staff member and keen footy player even came over from Masterton to compete in the team,” says Spencer.

Spencer continues “Opening up dialogue when organising teams, to minimise potential cultural expectations and differences, enabled the Police to field a mixed team incorporating the only female player, non-sworn, Grace Carroll, in the tournament.

It was great to see all players compete and definitely hold their own,” says Spencer.

Grace says “Responding to the call for players for the Police team didn’t come with a second thought because it was about supporting and engaging one of our local communities, combined with a passion for football.

I was proud to wear the Police uniform on the pitch and get amongst it.”

Spencer continues “I think it’s great that we can all compete together for a bit fun, given that we all share a love of football. Football is great for positive social outcomes such as social inclusion, health and wellbeing of families and communities and a great ice-breaker for Police and the communities we serve.

“I think that this tournament, and others like it provide an opportunity to recruit from diverse communities. We would love some of these talented players to come join Police and consider policing as a career – that way they can at least come and be part of our Police Football team – it’s good to have ‘goals’,” he smiles.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Excellent School Climate Change Resources

Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>


 

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 