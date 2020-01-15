Stolen chainsaws, Levin

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson, Levin Police:

Levin Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a local property.

Five Stihl and Husqvarna chainsaws were stolen from the address on Kimberley Road on Tuesday 7 January.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about this burglary or second hand chainsaws being sold locally at a discount price.

Information can be directed to Constable Sian Giles-Oza at Levin Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Remember, basic security measures can significantly reduce the likelihood of theft or burglary.

That means making sure your home – including garages and sheds – and vehicles are always locked when not in use, and valuables are moved out of sight.

If you observe any suspicious behaviour please contact Police immediately on 111.





© Scoop Media

