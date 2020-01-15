Stolen chainsaws, Levin
Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson, Levin Police:
Levin Police
are appealing for information following a burglary at a
local property.
Five Stihl and Husqvarna chainsaws were
stolen from the address on Kimberley Road on Tuesday 7
January.
Police would like to hear from anyone with
information about this burglary or second hand chainsaws
being sold locally at a discount price.
Information can be
directed to Constable Sian Giles-Oza at Levin Police on 105,
or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Remember,
basic security measures can significantly reduce the
likelihood of theft or burglary.
That means making sure
your home – including garages and sheds – and vehicles
are always locked when not in use, and valuables are moved
out of sight.
If you observe any suspicious behaviour
please contact Police immediately on
111.
Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>