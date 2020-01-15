Waikato Police looking for missing man Scott Beattie
Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 5:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for help from the public to locate
Scott Beattie, who has been reported missing.
Scott is
35-years-old and was last seen on Monday 13 January in
Hamilton Central.
He is 180cm tall, of a solid build and
was last seen wearing dark trousers and a dark
shirt.
Police and Scott’s family have concerns for his
wellbeing.
He may have travelled to Raglan, Coromandel,
Rotorua, Whakatane or Wellington.
Police encourage anyone
who may have seen Scott or has information on his
whereabouts to call 105.
Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>