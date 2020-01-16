Keep your home and vehicle secure

As we return to work following the summer break, Police would like to remind members of the public to ensure their homes and vehicles are secure.

Police staff will be distributing flyers throughout Christchurch and providing advice on how to keep your property safe in the coming weeks.

There are a number of simple measures you can take to make your home and vehicle less appealing to burglars.

Vehicle security to deter burglars:

- Do not leave valuables or documents with personal information behind, especially passports.

- Park in well-lit areas when possible.

- Always lock your vehicles when you leave them and take your keys with you.

- Any boats or vehicles on your property should be disabled so they can’t be moved or towed away.

- Consider a steering wheel lock if you have an older vehicle - it's a great deterrent.

- Keep in contact with your neighbours and look out for each other, too.

Home security to deter burglars:

- Lock your doors and windows.

- Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these and other valuables.

- Keep valuables out of sight.

- Install an alarm system, get sensor lights fitted.

- Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.

- Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed, don’t give the burglar a place to hide.

- Join or form a neighbourhood support group.

- Note and report car registrations and descriptions of suspicious vehicles or people.

Offenders will often scope out an address prior to burgling.

If you see or suspect any suspicious activity, call Police straight away on 111.





© Scoop Media

