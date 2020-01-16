Wellington Cup Day - plan ahead and stay safe

Hutt Valley Police are urging attendees at this weekend’s Wellington Cup Day to stay safe, and plan ahead.

“We want everyone at the event to have a great time, and we also want them to get home safely,” says Senior Sergeant Haley Ryan.

“We’ll be in attendance at and around the event, but we need your help too.”

Cup-goers are urged to think ahead, avoid risky situations and keep themselves and their friends safe.

Attendees who are planning on drinking are advised to have a glass of water between each drink and have something substantial to eat.

“Plan how you’re going to get home ahead of time.

Extra trains are running on Cup Day to meet demand, and don't forget to take an EFTPOS card in case you need to get a taxi,” says Senior Sergeant Ryan.

“Look after your friends, and organise a designated meet-up spot in case you are separated.”

Attendees are also urged not to drink and drive, as Police will be breath testing every driver to and from the Cup Day.

“Even small amounts of alcohol can affect your driving, so if you drink at all, please don’t drive.”

© Scoop Media

