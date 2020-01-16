Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand-Taiwan Business Council congratulates Dr Tsai

Thursday, 16 January 2020, 9:36 am
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

The New Zealand-Taiwan Business Council (NZTBC) would like to congratulate Dr Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party on their re-election in Taiwan’s recent general elections held on the 11 January 2020.

The NZTBC would also like to congratulate Taiwan on hold free and fair elections, and the Taiwanese people for exercising their democratic rights with such a strong voter turnout on the day.

Taiwan and New Zealand share a close bond with Taiwan being the ancestral home of our indigenous Māori people, a strong trading link through the ANZTEC agreement, and both being important players in the Asia-Pacific region.

With the recent revival of the NZTBC, our Business Council looks forward to working closely with our Taiwanese friends over the next 4 years to continue growing our partnership through focusing on trade and investment opportunities, education, innovation and science, well as our people-to-people links and links between our indigenous peoples.


