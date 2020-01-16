Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hastings City Art Gallery to get new roof

Thursday, 16 January 2020, 9:49 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Work to replace the roof of the Hastings City Art Gallery will start next week, expected to be completed by the end of August this year.

The current roof cladding has reached the end of its serviceable life, and the work will include removing and replacing all the existing cladding, while retaining the roof’s unique character features.

During this time the gallery will remain open to the public, with a full exhibition programme. Disruptions will be kept to a minimum, although there may be some noise and some programmes may need to be moved around the building as required.

The gallery originally adjoined the Hastings Library and housed Māori artefacts in a small room known as Te Whare o Ngā Tīpuna.

Designed by local architects Natusch, Wilcox & Co. the building was expanded substantially to its current footprint in 1975 and included performance space.

It was first known as the Hastings Cultural Centre and from the early 1990s as the Hawke’s Bay Exhibition Centre.

Relaunched in 2009 as the Hastings City Art Gallery it now exhibits contemporary art, featuring touring and locally curated exhibitions, with an exciting range of free programmes for schools and individuals throughout the year.

Three exhibitions are in place over summer – Leanne Morrison: Off the Edge (now – February 23), Richard Brimer: Harvest (now – March 1), Andy Leleisi’uao: Kamoan Mine (now – March 22).

Go to www.hastingscityartgallery.co.nz for more information.

