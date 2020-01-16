Queenstown Airport Corporation director appointed
Thursday, 16 January 2020, 11:22 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has appointed a
new director to the Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC)
Board of Directors. Queenstown resident Simon Flood was
recommended as the successful applicant at a governance
subcommittee meeting in November 2019, and appointed by
Council during a Public Excluded section of the 12 December
meeting.
Mr Flood has an extensive business background,
with more than 25 years as a business leader, investor and
financial analyst. Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said Mr
Flood’s experience would prove a valuable addition to the
QAC board.
“We had a lot of interest in this vacancy
with some highly skilled applicants. After a thorough
selection process, we are happy to welcome Simon Flood to
the board of QAC,” he said.
“We’re confident Simon
has the right skills to help provide strong governance for
the organisation during this busy and challenging time of
growth. He has a solid track record of leadership and
we’re looking forward to seeing that applied at
QAC.”
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Excellent School Climate Change Resources
Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>