Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Police signs up to support No More Ransom project

Thursday, 16 January 2020, 12:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

NZ Police is excited to announce they have become a supporting partner of the “No More Ransom” project, an initiative which has helped more than 200,000 victims of ransomware recover their files free of charge since being launched in July 2016.

No More Ransom is a public-private partnership which provides an online portal where victims of ransomware can access decryption tools and keys for free.

The portal pulls together all decryption keys recovered by law enforcement partners, as well as decryption tools developed by industry partners around the world.

Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman, Acting National Crime Manager, says there is no doubt the No More Ransom project will benefit ransomware victims in New Zealand.

“All victims need to do is upload two encrypted files to the portal.
The portal will identify the strain of ransomware involved, and if the appropriate keys or tools are held, it will automatically decrypt the victim’s computer.”

“We know the losses from ransomware are likely to be much higher than those reported to authorities,” says Detective Superintendent Chapman.

“This is because a significant number of those affected by ransomware do not report incidents to authorities.”

No More Ransom estimates that since the portal was launched in 2016, more than $108 million in ransom payments has been prevented, hitting the criminal business model behind the ransomware hard.

“In general, those behind ransomware attacks demand around US$200 from victims to unlock their computers,” says Detective Superintendent Chapman.

“Many victims pay up, making ransomware attacks a very profitable business for the offenders.”

“No More Ransom completely disrupts their business model and puts the power back in the hands of the victims.”

Find out more about the No More Ransom initiative at nomoreransom.org

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Excellent School Climate Change Resources

Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>


 

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 