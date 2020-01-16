Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cool southeasterlies keep cloud in the east - otherwise fine

Thursday, 16 January 2020, 2:03 pm
Press Release: MetService

Cool southeasterlies keep cloud in the east - otherwise fine

MetService is forecasting cool southeasterlies over the next few days, keeping cloud in the east, while other areas will be fine. Sunday sees warm temperatures returning to many places.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best explains: “A ridge of high pressure over the South Island has been anchored there over the past few days, and this slow moving-pressure pattern has led to a cool southeast flow over the North Island. As a consequence, cloudy skies have dominated the weather for areas east of the Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Wairarapa ranges. This trend is set to continue through the weekend, as the ridge stays firmly in place.”

Those under cloudy skies and experiencing southeasterlies will have asked the question “When is summer coming?”, and temperatures today, Friday and even Saturday from Gisborne to Masterton will be around 5 or 6 degrees cooler than their expected highs for this time of the year.

However, from Sunday, temperatures recover to the mid to high 20’s, and places like Hamilton and Taumarunui may reach 30 degrees. Parts of the South Island also sees a warming up, with Alexandra and Wanaka expected to reach 29C from today through to Monday, and Invercargill rises to 24C on Saturday.

There are a number of outdoor events taking place over the next few days which may be weather dependent. The T20 Black Clash in Napier on Friday 17 January can expect mostly cloudy skies, with isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Around ‘bat-off’, temperatures should be about 16C with gentle to moderate southeasterly wind.

In Wellington, the Pasifika Festival runs from around midday to 6pm on Saturday. Mostly cloudy but dry conditions are expected in the Capital, with the start of the event expecting a temperature of 18C, dropping to around 16C in the evening. Mr Best advises to take a few layers to protect against the southerly. Meanwhile in Auckland, the ASB Classic Auckland continues through to Saturday evening, with fine and warm weather expected.

For Queenstown’s Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert, featuring Billy Idol amongst others, although it might not exactly be “Hot in the City” temperatures will rise to around 25C, with sunshine interrupted by some high cloud. Southerly breezes for the event.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, the Fiji Meteorological Service is expected to name a tropical cyclone later today which is expected to impact Fiji, Tonga and surrounding islands.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Excellent School Climate Change Resources

Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>


 

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 