Night time roadworks for safety improvements on SH1 in Dome

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there will be night time road works on State Highway 1 south of Wellsford, starting Sunday night, 19 January.

The work south of Wayby Valley Road - between Hoteo River Bridge and Forestry Road – will be carried out over five nights, weather permitting, with stop/go traffic management in place from 7pm to 5am.

The Transport Agency’s Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray, says the road will be reduced to one lane so that crews can drill utility services across the highway.

“During the work, our team will temporarily stop traffic to ensure the safety of the work crews and road users. We will be monitoring the queues and minimising wait times as much as possible.”

“The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.”

The planned safety improvements on SH1 through the Dome Valley include widening the centre line and road side shoulders, adding right hand turn bays and installing flexible road safety barriers.

The project started in early-2019 and is expected to be completed in late-2021. The work is split into five stages along the 15km section of SH1 from Wellsford to north of Warkworth, with two stages currently under construction and due to be completed later this year.

This project is being delivered as part of the Safe Network Programme, a collaborative, prioritised programme of proven safety interventions on high risk routes across New Zealand.

See more information at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-dome-valley/

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

• Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

______________ _____________________________________

© Scoop Media

