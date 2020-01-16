Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mood of the nation survey highlights priorities for Auckland

Thursday, 16 January 2020, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development

Auckland is one of New Zealand’s top visitor destinations and its focus on taking responsibility to address the impact of tourism on the region has been backed by a new survey of Kiwis.

Today, Tourism New Zealand and Tourism Industry Aotearoa released the findings of ‘Mood of the Nation’ research that measures New Zealanders’ perceptions of tourism. The initial survey was conducted in November 2019 – before the peak tourism season began – and another survey and report will be published at the end of the peak season.

The research presents insights into what New Zealanders and specific regions around the country see as the benefits and challenges of tourism, which the government and the tourism industry can use to put the correct measures in place to reduce pressure points.
The research found 98 per cent of New Zealanders see international tourism as beneficial for the country, with 93 per cent proud that New Zealand is an attractive tourism destination.

While there are concerns about the impact of tourism on the Auckland region, locals recognise the benefits that tourism brings, including delivering economic growth for the region (62 per cent), creating employment opportunities for residents (61 per cent) and growth opportunities for businesses (59 per cent).

Steve Armitage, General Manager Destination, ATEED, says: “This research validates the role of the destination management – an integral part of Auckland’s Destination AKL 2025 strategy which is already being delivered. It also reinforces the need to ensure future growth in visitor numbers is sustainably managed and benefits Auckland, rather than simply attracting greater numbers of visitors.

“Auckland’s industry shares our commitment to sustainable tourism, continuing to focus on the delivery of sustainable and desirable outcomes, advocating for kaitiakitanga and kotahitanga for our region and people.”

Download the full results from the Mood of the Nation research here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Excellent School Climate Change Resources

Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>


 

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 