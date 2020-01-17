SH6 Makarora to Wanaka – delays and road closures next week

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists travelling on SH6 Makarora to Wanaka to allow extra time for their journeys, with road resealing work planned next week.

There will be a number of work sites from The Neck to just north of Blue Pools, including work in Makarora Township. Most sites will have single lane closures under stop/go control and road users will experience delays of less than 15 minutes.

Work is expected to take place between 7am and 7pm from Monday 20th January to Friday 24th January.

Due to physical constraints at number of sites between Makarora and The Neck, there is a possibility that short full road closures of up to 30 minutes may be required from Wednesday. In the event that short closures are required, the road would be reopened after each closure to allow traffic to clear.

While traffic volumes on this section of road are fewer than 1000 vehicles per day, regular users of this road are asked to email customer@aspiringhighways.co.nz to assist with the planning of these potential closures.

The work over this summer part is the biggest maintenance programme that Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has done for the last decade.

Works are weather dependent and could change at short notice. All road users are advised to check https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/ for up to date information.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

• Twitter Top of the South: twitter.com/NZTATotS

• Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC

• Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

