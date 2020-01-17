Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free car seat checks available on 25 January in Christchurch

Friday, 17 January 2020, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Cheeks in Seats


Parents, grandparents and caregivers are being encouraged to take advantage of free non-judgmental car seat checks by expert Child Restraint Technicians on Saturday 25th January 2020. This event is being run with New Zealand Police and Plunket with some major sponsors from the community.

The event, at Eastgate Mall, will see expert Child Restraint Technicians offer free safety checks of your children’s car seats. There will also be mechanics on hand to install free anchor bolts for tether straps for seats that require these. Entertainment for the children will also be available.

Rachael Hannah, one of the Trustees of Cheeks in Seats, a national charity organising the event, says: “As a parent it can be daunting to try and install a car seat correctly, and it’s not always easy to get it right first time.”

“These free car seat checking events offer parents and caregivers the chance to get their seat checked by qualified Child Restraint Technicians who can ensure it is installed safely and give advice on how to improve things if they aren’t quite right, without fear of judgment or getting a fine.”

“In our experience approximately 80% of child restraints checked at road side checkpoints turn out to be installed incorrectly, and our own statistics from similar events held in Auckland, Northland and Wellington were even higher, with 94% of the seats we checked at events in Auckland found to be incorrectly installed.”

“Even if you think your seats are installed correctly, we would encourage you to come along and check them for your peace of mind. Often things that seem like minor adjustments to the way the seat is installed can greatly improve the safety of the seat and the way it will perform in an accident. We only get one chance in an accident – so this is one way of ensuring things are correct.”

