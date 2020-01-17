SH74 QEII drive – delays next week due to road works
Friday, 17 January 2020, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to
expect minor delays on State Highway 74 QEII Drive from
Monday January 20th due to roadworks.
A 30km/h
speed restriction and shoulder closures will be in place
between Burwood Road and Marshlands Road.
The work
is expected to be finished by the end of the month.
Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep
up to date with:
• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland
• Twitter
Top of the South: twitter.com/NZTATotS
• Twitter
Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC
• Twitter
Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS
• Journey
planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800
4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44
49)
