Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hardship Fund must be fair

Saturday, 18 January 2020, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Auckland Heart of the City

Heart of the City and the MP for Auckland Central, Hon Nikki Kaye are seeking action to ensure fair and fast resolution of support for businesses seriously affected by City Rail Link construction.

“Heart of the City was pleased that finally, after months of meetings, letters and ongoing advocacy by us and others, an announcement about a Hardship Fund was made prior to Christmas but said we would watch to ensure the support offered was fair. Unfortunately we have a number of concerns, including the approach to calculate relief based on a difference of market versus actual rent, the eligibility criteria and timeframes,” said Viv Beck, Chief Executive of Heart of the City. ”It’s very disappointing that some businesses will be ruled out and won’t even get an opportunity to be heard.“

A number of discussions have taken place with impacted businesses and City Rail Link Limited, culminating in the development of the Fund, but feedback we have received from some impacted businesses expresses shock and dismay at what is proposed. We have been asked to convene a meeting with the project sponsors and City Rail Link Limited to help resolve these matters.

“These businesses have faced an unprecedented situation that is out of their control and they deserve to be treated fairly and with respect. We will be asking the Minister of Transport, the Mayor of Auckland and City Rail Link Limited to work through these matters in order to quickly provide appropriate support to those who need it,” says Viv Beck, Chief Executive of Heart of the City.


Notes to Editors:

Heart of the City is the business association for the city centre, committed to the growth and success of the city centre as a vibrant, accessible, safe and welcoming urban community


-Ends-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Heart of the City on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chilling The Warm Fuzzies About The US/China Trade Deal

Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high walls of US and Chinese tariffs built in recent years will largely remain intact, and few economists are predicting the deal will significantly boost the growth prospects for a slowing US economy. As the New York Times noted this morning, the likes of New Zealand will still face the trade barriers imposed by the Trump administration during the recent rounds of fighting. More>>

 

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 