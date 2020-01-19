UPDATE: Firearms incident, Napier
Sunday, 19 January 2020, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has been injured following a firearms incident in
Taradale, Napier this afternoon.
Police were called to
multiple reports of shots fired on Gloucester Street about
1pm.
While initial reports indicated no one had been
injured, a man has since been taken to hospital.
Cordons
are in place and a scene examination is underway.
Police
again ask the public to avoid the area at this
time.
Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high walls of US and Chinese tariffs built in recent years will largely remain intact, and few economists are predicting the deal will significantly boost the growth prospects for a slowing US economy. As the New York Times noted this morning, the likes of New Zealand will still face the trade barriers imposed by the Trump administration during the recent rounds of fighting. More>>