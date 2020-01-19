A motorcyclist has died in a crash at Kaipara Flats

Police can now confirm one person has died in a motorcycle crash at Kaipara Flats this afternoon.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Woodcocks Road around 12.35pm.

The rider died at the scene.

Diversions remain in place at Woodcocks Road and Old Kaipara Road, and Woodcocks Road and Carran Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

