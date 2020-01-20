Tenders open for abandoned land



Buller District Council announced today it is co-ordinating the sale process of abandoned land in Charleston, 30 kilometres south of Westport in the Buller District.

Tenders open today for 13 plots of land in the small rural township which was home to a gold rush in 1867. Interested parties are invited to submit tenders to Connors Legal in Westport before 4pm on 16 March 2020.

Buller District Council’s Group Manager Corporate and Commercial Services Dean Phibbs says Council does not own the land and cannot gift it to community groups.

“Sale of abandoned land is subject to the provisions of the Local Government (Rating) Act and the Council is simply co-ordinating the sale of the land on behalf of the Crown. Council is only facilitating the advertising and court processes for it to be sold.

“The Act states that proceeds from any resulting sales, minus relevant costs, will be handed over to the Crown. Council has co-ordinated the project up to the point of tenders opening and from here Connors Legal will take over the receipt and processing of tender documents and any resulting sales which occur.”

The sale of abandoned land is also subject to a section of the Buller District Council Delegations Policy – the Rating Delegations.

“This policy delegates the key decisions about selling abandoned land to the Chief Executive Officer of Buller District Council and as a result she set the reserve price for each plot and she is the only person who knows what they are” Phibbs says.

Of the 13 blocks that are on the market, seven have limitations on them which mean they are not suitable for individual development. Owners of properties which adjoin the plots with limitations have been informed that the land is up for tender should they be interested in submitting one.

Council is directing all persons who have enquiries of a legal nature to consult with their own lawyers and apply normal due diligence processes. The Council can provide services such as LIM reports through its usual channels.

More details can be found at https://bullerdc.govt.nz/abandoned-land/.

-ENDS-



© Scoop Media

