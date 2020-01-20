Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sevens party kicks off with free breakfast in Garden Place

Monday, 20 January 2020, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

The HSBC New Zealand Sevens is turning 21 and Hamilton is buzzing as teams, supporters and media from across the world arrive for the party.

Hamilton’s central city is the focus for Tuesday as the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens teams host a free barbecue in Garden Place between 10am and 11am, offering a chance for photos with the players, autographs and breakfast.

Garden Place will also be hosting the Sevens’ 21st birthday celebration on Friday evening between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, featuring cake, live entertainment, games, activities, prizes, circus entertainment and another chance to meet your favourite Sevens players.

On the weekend the attention shifts to FMG Stadium Waikato, with the best Sevens players in the world showing their skills in the first fully integrated men’s and women’s HSBC World Sevens Series tournament in New Zealand.

The Black Ferns Sevens are pooled with Fiji, England and China, and the All Blacks Sevens with Scotland, Wales and USA. Both teams were victorious during the previous round in Cape Town.

Off-field there’s great entertainment for the fans. Chart-topping reggae-roots group Sons of Zion will perform live on Saturday at the Mill Street Park R18 Entertainment Zone. Sons of Zion jumped at the opportunity to perform at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens and can’t wait to be part of the tournament’s 21st birthday celebration. They will be joined by soulful Wellington singer-songwriter Louis Baker.

Top Kiwi acts Mitch James and JessB will also entertain sevens fans during the weekend in what will be a gathering of some of New Zealand’s hottest 2020 music acts.

There will be plenty of other activities to get stuck into across the weekend, with three festival zones in action – the Carnival Zone, Keppler X Haval VIP Zone and the Mill Street Park Zone. There will be amusement rides and a range of food trucks set up across the Festival Zones.

Ticket and event information is available at www.sevens.co.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chilling The Warm Fuzzies About The US/China Trade Deal

Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high walls of US and Chinese tariffs built in recent years will largely remain intact, and few economists are predicting the deal will significantly boost the growth prospects for a slowing US economy. As the New York Times noted this morning, the likes of New Zealand will still face the trade barriers imposed by the Trump administration during the recent rounds of fighting. More>>

 

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 