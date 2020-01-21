Wellington weather disruption

21 January 2020

Fog and low cloud are causing disruption to Air New Zealand’s regional turboprop and domestic jet services into and out of Wellington Airport.

All domestic flights into Wellington have been held at their point of departure this morning as a result of sea fog which is forecast to continue until midday.

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Care Doug Grant says the airline is doing its best to get customers where they need to go, but there’s limited flight availability out of Wellington today as the airline continues to recover from Sunday’s foggy conditions.

“Customers with Wellington flights are strongly recommended to consider deferring non-urgent travel, and those who do need to travel should keep an eye on the airline’s Arrivals and Departures page for the latest information.”

Customers who no longer need to travel automatically have the option to transfer their booking to another date or hold the fare value in credit for up to 12 months toward future travel without the need to advise the airline’s contact centre today.

The Air New Zealand Contact Centre is currently experiencing very high demand and customers are asked to avoid calling unless absolutely necessary. Customers are welcome to contact the airline via its social media channels while those already at airports are encouraged to speak to a member of the Air New Zealand team. Customers who are able to are encouraged to make changes to their bookings online.

The airline is grateful to customers for their patience while it works through these weather challenges.

The airline recommends customers ensure they are subscribed to Air New Zealand’s Travel Alert service to receive ongoing updates.

Ends





© Scoop Media

