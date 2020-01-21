Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pukehangi Heights Plan Change proceeds

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 11:33 am
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

Tuesday, 21 January 2020

Pukehangi Heights Plan Change proceeds to submissions process


Map of proposed Pukehangi Heights Plan Change area

Rotorua Lakes Council today opens up the Pukehangi Heights Plan Change for public submissions. The proposed Plan Change has moved to the submissions process following approval from the Ministry for the Environment for a Streamlined Plan Change Process to proceed.

The Pukehangi Heights area, on the southwestern side of Pukehangi Road, was identified as a Future Growth Area within the Council’s District Plan. Given the need for additional land for housing, and the desire to make it easier for landowners to move ahead with development, Council is proposing to alter the zoning of the area to a mix of residential and rural residential.

“Housing in Rotorua is a priority for Council and as such we have been working proactively with the landowners, hapu and Regional Council on the development of the Pukehangi Heights Plan Change”, says Team Lead - RMA Policy, Kate Dahm.

Work done to date on the Plan Change include assessments and reports around the archaeological, cultural and landscape values, stormwater impacts, roading and traffic, water supply and natural hazards, with a structure plan being created to guide any development in the area. The plan has been developed to ensure future development recognises and protects the archaeological, cultural and landscape values of the area, provides for good urban design outcomes, incorporates low impact storm water management and enhances ecological values through partial revegetation of the escarpments.

In 2019, Council applied to the Minister for the Environment to use a Streamlined Plan Change Process (SPP). In approving the use of the SPP, the Minister acknowledged that it allows urban growth issues to be responded to in a timely way, and is reflective of the complexity and significance of the planning issue.

Spokesperson for the Hunt block, Stephen Hunt, comments, "I look forward to the Plan Change now progressing as we continue to work on the creation of a legacy development for Rotorua."

Information on the Plan Change, along with submission forms, are available on the Council website: letstalk.rotorualakescouncil.nz, and at Council offices and the Library. The submission period closes on Thursday 20 February 2020.

Council will be holding a public drop-in session for those wanting to find out more and ask questions, between 5 – 7pm, at Westbrook School on Wednesday 29 January.

Following the submission phase of the process, it is anticipated that hearings will be held towards the end of June, with a recommendations to be provided to the Minister for the Environment in September for a final decision.

Learn more about this project at: letstalk.rotorualakescouncil.nz/District-Plan-Plan-Change-2-Pukehangi-Heights

[ENDS]


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Rotorua Lakes Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women In Public Life

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>


 
 

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 