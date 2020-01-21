Construction gets under way to improve SH20B connections

Construction is starting on improvements to the SH20B road corridor that will benefit people using public transport to get to Auckland airport and the surrounding area.

The $70 million SH20B Early Improvements project, led by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, will provide additional bus and high occupancy vehicle lanes and new walking and cycling facilities between Pukaki Creek Bridge and SH20.

The lanes will support a new bus service every ten minutes between the airport, Puhinui Station and Manukau. Work to upgrade the Puhinui rail and bus interchange is already underway in a separate project led by Auckland Transport.

NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray, says the new lanes are expected to open in 2021.

“The priority lanes will integrate with improved transport facilities within the airport precinct, along Puhinui Road and at the upgraded Puhinui Station interchange to provide people with more reliable and timely travel choices to and from the wider airport area.”

Mr Thackwray says SH20B is one of two primary access routes to Auckland International Airport with more than 30,000 vehicles per day.

Other SH20B improvements include median barriers and improved lighting on SH20B to improve safety for all road users, along with improved facilities for walking and cycling.

“Walking and cycling along State Highway 20B will be improved with a dedicated shared path that connects the airport with walking and cycling facilities on Puhinui Road. These new facilities will provide people with safe, accessible choices about how they travel.”

There will be two new intersections - at Campana Road to provide for future development of the area, and at Manukau Memorial Gardens to improve safety.

Auckland Airport’s Chief Executive, Adrian Littlewood, says NZTA’s SH20B development is part of a broader network enhancing access to the airport from the south. The project will support Auckland Airport’s investment in its own southern roading network, including the creation of a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Laurence Stevens Drive and the development of a new Park & Ride facility on Puhinui Road.

“Collectively, these projects build capacity within the local road network and improve journeys for public transport users. This is a crucial part of the transport system we’re building for the airport’s future.”

“The increase in high-occupancy vehicle lanes and connections to the Puhinui rail and bus interchange will make journeys better for all our travellers and workers.”

The SH20B Early Improvements project is the first stage of a wider programme of transport improvements in southwest Auckland, called 20Connect.

20Connect will improve journey reliability along SH20, 20A and 20B and provide more choice when travelling around southwest Auckland, including to and from the airport. The improvements will enhance the public transport system, cater for freight and cyclists and improve access to growth areas.

It's part of the wider Southwest Gateway programme of work by the NZ Transport Agency, Auckland Transport and Auckland Airport.

The Southwest Gateway programme will provide transport choice and reliability for how people and freight travel around the south and east Auckland, including to and from the airport. The programme aims to provide better public transport, walking and cycling facilities and safer more efficient freight movements.

See more about the Southwest Gateway programme and 20Connect at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/southwest-gateway/



