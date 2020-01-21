New recycling system trialled at Maclean Park

Recycling the right way – new system trialled at Maclean Park

A new recycling station that makes it easier to recycle while out and about has been installed at Maclean Park in Paraparaumu for a 12-month trial.

The new public place recycling station is part of the Litter Less, Recycle More project developed by the Packaging Forum, in partnership with Be a Tidy Kiwi. Kāpiti Coast District Council has received funding from Litter Less, Recycle More to trial the station.

Kāpiti Coast District Council waste minimisation officer Katharina Kennedy says if the trial is successful the stations could be rolled out in other public places around the district.

“The Council is committed to reducing the waste going to landfill in the district and keeping Kāpiti litter-free, and we hope this new station will make it easier for people to do the right thing while they’re out and about,” Ms Kennedy says.

“We’ve committed to reducing the waste going to landfill by a third by 2026. Achieving this will require a range of initiatives including ones like this.”

The success of the trial will depend in large part on the station being correctly used. The bins can take glass bottles and jars, clean plastic bottles and containers, tins, cans, and paper and cardboard items for recycling.

“It’s really important that only the accepted items go into the bins, and that all recyclables are clean,” Ms Kennedy says.

“If anything non-recyclable makes its way into the bin, whether it’s a takeaway coffee cup, food scraps or soft plastics like bags or wrappers, the whole bin is considered contaminated and has to go to landfill. Users can help by emptying bottles of any liquids and putting food waste in the rubbish bin before using the recycling bins.”

The trial will assess both the cost of expanding the initiative to other areas of Kāpiti and whether the station is used correctly.

“It would be fantastic to see this station succeed, and to make that happen those using it need to be thoughtful about how we are disposing of our waste,” Ms Kennedy says.

Ms Kennedy says recycling is only one part of waste minimisation.

“As always, reducing the use of plastics and reusing as much as possible is just as important.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

