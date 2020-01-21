Bus crash, Queenstown
Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Olaf Jensen, Otago Lakes Area
Commander:
Two people have been airlifted to
hospital in serious condition out of Queenstown following a
single-vehicle bus crash near the town this
afternoon.
There were more than 20 people on the tour bus,
who were foreign nationals.
Two others on the bus were
taken to hospital to be treated for less serious
injuries.
“I want to highlight the good work by the
members of the public who were first responders on the
scene, who helped those involved until emergency services
arrived,” says Inspector Jensen.
Others on the bus are
being spoken to by Police, and the Serious Crash Unit and
the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team have been
advised.
Glenorchy-Queenstown Road remains closed as crews
work at the scene – heavy lifting equipment will be need
to right the bus.
The road will be closed for some time,
and motorists are asked to avoid travelling this
route.
If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>